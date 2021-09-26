Tema Harbour workers riot over death of colleague

General News of Sunday, 26 September 2021

Some workers of the Tema Harbour went on a rampage at the transit yard, Depot 10, popularly called Burkina Yard of the Tema Harbour, on Friday evening following the death of a worker.



An eyewitness who spoke to Accra-based Citi FM stated that, the deceased fell and landed on his head while working on a container dying instantly.



The workers were furious because several calls for an ambulance to covey the body to the mortuary fell on deaf ears.



The eyewitness further indicated that, the workers began to protest over the development as they have informed management to stationed for a standby ambulance in the yard due to the high risk involved in the work there.



“That section is a thin line between life and death, and there must be an ambulance parked 24/7 so that when an incident like this happens, the ambulance can convey the person.



“We’ve talked about this issue about the ambulance, but all fell on deaf ears. The workers were angry because the ambulance didn’t show up,” he said.



The eyewitness noted, during the protest, armed police officers came into the yard and began firing into the protestors.



Some of the workers, the eyewitness maintained, were injured, including one person who was hit in the eye with a rubber bullet.



“Management called for police, and when they came, they shot into the crowd. They were about six officers. They were shooting directly at the crowd. One person had his eyeshot and the other, the back [sic],” the eyewitness said.



As of Saturday afternoon, the situation is said to be brought under control.



