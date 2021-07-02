Tema General Hospital morgue gets Moslem bathhouse

Regional News of Friday, 2 July 2021

Source: GNA

The Tema General Hospital mortuary has been gifted with a Moslems’ bathhouse from Abdul Raheem Haruna, a philanthropist to serve the Moslem communities in Ashaiman and Tema and their environs.



Alhaji Haruna said the bathhouse was his gift to the hospital stressing that he needed to give back to society what God has blessed him with adding that the bathhouse will serve the unique needs of the Moslems including himself as he does not know when and where his corpse would be.



He gave the assurance that he would put in measures to help the hospital properly maintain the facility for Moslems to derive its full benefits.



Alhaji Abdul Majeed Shaaib Suleman, Imam at the Eastern Naval Command who opened the facility said it was not meant to discriminate against the public but rather to enable them to perform their religious conditions.



Alhaji Suleman said, “within 24 hours we should find a rest for a Moslem who dies, as part of our teachings this facility did not come because we want to discriminate but sometimes the faith we are practicing demands certain conditions and enforcing that at the general public place means we are not being fair to others.”