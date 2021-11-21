Tema East MP to provide sanitary facility for OLAM SHS

Regional News of Sunday, 21 November 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Tema East in the Greater Accra Region, Isaac Ashai Odamtten, has promised to construct an ultra-modern sanitary facility for Our Lady of Mercy (OLAM) Senior High School.



The MP, on Thursday, the 17th day of November visited OLAM SHS which is one of the Basic Education Certificate Examination centres in his Constituency, to wish the candidates well when his attention was drawn to the abandoned storey building sanitary facility for the school.



The MP conceding to the request by the school underscored the importance of sanitary facilities and the need for the school to have access to clean facilities in good condition while maintaining high hygienic standards.



He called on stakeholders to invest in sanitation facilities particularly, in schools.



Adequate sanitation facilities are necessities and for that matter, they should be prioritized in our schools to provide a better quality of life for our students under hygienic conditions.



Again, the MP made a passionate appeal to individuals who can, or as it were, have the wherewithal to contact the office of the MP for Tema East to collaborate in order to achieve a shared vision for the people we serve.



The MP intends to build a decent sanitary facility for all schools lacking the same in his Constituency.