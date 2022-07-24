Tema East MP commissions ICT laboratory for St Albans Basic School

Regional News of Sunday, 24 July 2022

Source: GNA

Mr Isaac Ashai Odamtten, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Tema East Constituency, has commissioned an Information Communication Technology (ICT) laboratory for the St Albans Basic School, Tema Community One.



Handing over the laboratory, equipped with 20 computers and a projector, to Madam Bernice Ofori, the Metro Education Director, Mr Odamtten said the ICT laboratory was to help enhance learning in the constituency.



Mr Odamtten said the support was part of a broader project dubbed: “Ashai ICT Agenda,” being undertaken to boost ICT learning in the constituency, adding steps were underway to launch a computer coding club to teach constituents practical computer skills and certify students in both Junior and Secondary schools to make them employable.



He said an E-library would be provided to the school environment to make the acquisition of information easier as well as develop reading habits in the pupils and students.



The Tema East MP said the three existing computer laboratories, including Adjetey Ansah Computer lab, Manhean Anglican Computer lab, and Mantedin computer lab, would be upgraded to enhance the communication environment in Tema.



He said it was to equip the constituents, particularly the students, to compete globally in the contemporary technology setting.



“We want to see a new Tema where every child in our basic and secondary schools appreciates the computer technology environment and so beyond providing computer labs, we are also engaging both students and community members in a coding club,” he added.



Mr Odamtten appealed to corporate organizations, Non-Governmental Organizations, and philanthropists to support the schools with ICT tools.



Madam Bernice Ofori, the Metro Education Director, commended the MP for the continuous support and indicated that the computers came at the right time where ICT was a key component in the education system.



“Where we are going in the 21st century every basic school needs a computer lab for the children to have current ideas to be able to innovate and create things for themselves,” she said.