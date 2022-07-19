Tema-Accra railway shuttle records increased patronage on 2nd day after resumption

General News of Tuesday, 19 July 2022

Tema-Accra train service resumes.



Passengers express delight over the recommencement of train service



GRCL urges public to patronize Tema-Accra train



Patronage for the Tema-Accra railway shuttle is gradually increasing by the day.



This was realized on day two of the recommencement of train service between Tema and Accra on Tuesday, July 19, 2022.



According to some reports, on day one of the recommencement of the shuttle service, which was suspended for rehabilitation works, saw only 3 passengers and a handful of employees of the GRCL on board when it set off at Tema.



The situation, however, was different when GhanaWeb TV joined the shuttle from Tema on Tuesday.



At exactly 6:15 am, the shuttle set off as scheduled with a little over a dozen passengers and employees of the GACL on board the shuttle.



With four stops before its final destination at the Agbogbloshie Train Station in Accra, the journey ended with over one hundred passengers eventually joining the ride.



Speaking to some passengers during the trip, they expressed delight about the recommencement of the shuttle service while highlighting the benefit of convenience it brings as compared to traveling to Accra by road.



The passengers, including students, artisans, traders, and other professionals traveling to Accra for their duties of the day, also emphasized the cost-effectiveness of the train service.



According to some of the passengers who spoke to GhanaWeb, they are making as much as 200% transport cost savings by patronizing the train.



Others also highlighted the time efficiency the train offers them as compared to travelling to Accra every morning as they usually do by road.



Getty, a student at O’Reilly Senior High School, said she would usually arrive late to school at about 8:30 am but now gets to school by 7:45.



A Public Relations Officer of the Ghana Railway Company Limited, Randy Mould, urged commuters to choose the shuttle as their transport option, touting the many benefits the train ride promises.



The Tema-Accra train shuttle ticket sells for not more than GHC5 for a first-class seat and not more than GHC3 for a regular seat.



The train makes 4 stops, including Achimota, Odaw, and Asopochona, before arriving at its destination.



