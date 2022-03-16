Tell your father to also die – Afia Schwar teases angry NPP footsoldiers

General News of Wednesday, 16 March 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Radio personality Afia Schwarzenegger has asked people criticizing her over the Chief Of Staff’s donation to her to tell their fathers to also die.



Foot soldiers of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) are peeved that the Chief of Staff could donate a whooping GHC 50,000 to Afia Schwarznegger for her father’s funeral.



To add to that she is said to have supported her import a coffin abroad to bury her father; something the Chief of Staff will not do for party members who toiled to ensure the party wins power.



They have in several posts on social media expressed their resentment for the Chief of Staff’s actions and will not join in toiling for votes for the party in the next elections.



Reacting to attacks on her person and that of the Chief of Staff, Afia Schwarzenegger indicated that people who have problems with donations made to her should call their fathers and also tell them to die.



She believes that if they die, they may also get similar donations.



“Okay ooo…I’m back to collect my balance from the people who could not make it to the funeral..If you have any problem with it, tell your father to die….Mtchewwwww.”