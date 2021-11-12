Tell us how you spent 2021 budget or we disapprove 2022 budget - Minority to Ofori-Atta

Politics of Friday, 12 November 2021

The Minority in Parliament has tasked the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, to provide details on the expenditure of the 2021 budget.



According to the Member of Parliament for Asawase, Muntaka Mubarak, Ken Ofori-Atta will have a tough time for the 2022 budget to be approved if he fails to provide the required details.



Commenting on the upcoming budget reading in an interview on TV3, Muntaka Mubarak said, “This budget, we have sent signal that if you don’t bring the details on how you spent the 2021 budget you are going to have it very difficult with us getting approval for 2022.



Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta is expected to deliver the 2022 budget statement before Parliament on November 17, 2021.



This was disclosed by the Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Andrew Asiamah Amoako.



The budget presentation is in accordance with Article 179 of the 1992 Constitution and section 21 of the Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (Act 921).



Members of parliament will later attend a post-budget workshop to dissect the 2022 statement.



