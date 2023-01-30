Tell her that our marriage is over – Kyiri Abosom admits to adultery, divorce to wife

General News of Monday, 30 January 2023

The founder of the Ghana Union Movement, Rev. Christian Kwabena Andrews, alias, Osofo Kyiri Abosom, has sent a message to his former wife, telling her that their marriage is over.



He explained that what many people do not know is that he and his wife have been divorced for over a year due to a number of issues, one of which is his infidelity.



Speaking in a video that has since gone viral, the founder of Life Assembly Worship Center explained that his wife connived with some people to taint his image.



"The whole of Ghana is watching me, and I wish to send a message across. You realise that my wife, Osofo Maame, no longer sits in her seat. It has been over a year since we last saw her in church. I have heard all the rumours and I want to say that she is no longer with us.



"Some years ago, she moved with several pastors, and they made allegations on the radio that I use evil spirit to operate my church. She later came to apologize, and I forgave her as a husband...it happened again, so I was very careful...she is once again out there, moving from one church to another," he explained.



Osofo Kyiri Abosom also explained the circumstances that led to his divorce with his wife; Princess Andrews, adding that having a ‘beautiful child’ outside their union contributed to it.



"It is all because I, Kyiri Abosom have had a child outside our marriage. You should see the child. She is so beautiful, I will soon outdoor her. My partner sent the matter to court and fought for my property. She has sent the matter to different courts...I want you to tell her that our marriage is over...when I was called into ministry, she wasn't in the picture. She is free to go...there are a lot of beautiful women out there and when I need them I will call for help," he said.



Osofo Kyiri Abosom, who doubles as a politician and founder of the Ghana Union Movement (GUM), contested for the presidential seat in December 2022.



In 2022, the politician said in an interview on Kessben FM that he had denounced the Christian faith, adding that there is no heaven or hell as written in the Holy Bible.



