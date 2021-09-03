Tell NAM1 to pray into his mother’s background - Nigel Gaise to Blakk Rasta

General News of Friday, 3 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Prophet Nigel Gaisie says NAM1 should pray into his mother's background



• He said that is the fundamental of his problems and he needs to deal with it



• He indicated that, within 3 years he will rise again and Ghana will be shocked



Prophet Nigel Gaisie, has prophesied that the owner of defunct gold dealership firm, Menzgold, Nana Appiah Mensah a.k.a. NAM1, will rise again.



According to the prophet, NAM1 has a fundamental problem with which he has to deal in order to see his elevation.



He said, NAM1 “should pray more into his mother's background, he has a foundational problem...”



This was part of a message to Blakk Rasta, who was celebrating his birthday on Thursday, September 2.



Prophet Nigel Gaisie noted that, NAM1 will rise again in the next three years and “Ghana will be shocked.”



“He will rise again from next three years…Ghana will be shocked…,” the Facebook message to Blakk Rasta reads further.



Background



Menzgold was asked to suspend its public gold trading operations by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in 2018.



According to the SEC, Menzgold had been dealing in the purchase and deposit of gold collectibles from the public and issuing contracts with guaranteed returns with clients, without a valid license from the Commission.



This, the SEC said was in contravention of “section 109 of Act 929 with consequences under section 2016 (I) of the same Act.”



The company was however cleared to continue its “other businesses of assaying, purchasing gold from small-scale miners and export of gold.” Despite initial protests, Menzgold complied with the directive.



The company has since failed to fully pay its numerous aggrieved customers the value on their gold deposits as well as their entire investments.







