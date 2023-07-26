Televise sitting of committee probing leaked tape on IGP – Bonaa

General News of Wednesday, 26 July 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Security analyst, Adam Bonaa wants sittings of the seven-member ad-hoc committee constituted by Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin to probe the leaked tape allegedly by high-ranking police officers scheming to get the IGP removed to be televised.



The call comes after Parliament on Tuesday finally settled on the composition of a special committee set up to investigate a leaked audio tape of high-ranking police officers scheming to remove Dr. Akuffo Dampare as IGP.



The committee chaired by Abuakwa South MP, Samuel Atta Akyea has James Agalga MP for Builsa North and former deputy Interior Minister as a vice, MP for Mfantseman Ophelia Mensah, Okaikoi Central MP Patrick Yaw Boamah as a member, Wa West MP Peter Toobu and that of Asunafo South Eric Opoku all as members.



Dr. Isaac Lartey Annan from the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) is the technical person to assist the committee.



The Committee has two months to complete its work.



Commenting further in an interview with Starr News, Dr. Adam Bonaa said probing of the case should not be concealed but rather televised for the public to keenly follow proceedings.



“Some of us are asking that it should be televised, it is very important that it is televised so that we can monitor whatever is going on. There shouldn’t be any cover-up, it should be televised for us to see. Then again, some of us who might have listened to excerpts that are in the public domain, don’t want everything to be put out there. But some of it I believe will have to be done in camera so that it doesn’t disturb the peace that we currently enjoy as a people in this country.”



Background



The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, on July 14, directed the establishment of a seven-member special committee to investigate the leaked audio plotting the removal of Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare.



The Deputy Minority Leader, Armah Kofi Buah presenting the request in Parliament said, “Mr. Speaker that I submit this statement for your kind attention seeking to invoke the appropriate Standing Orders of the House and other relevant legislation, for a bi-partisan investigation either by a special committee of the House, or the Committee on Defence and Interior, into this all-important matter.”



The terms of reference of this investigation will be to establish the following:



1. The authenticity of the leaked audio recording



2. Investigate the conspiracy to remove the current Inspector-General of Police



3. Investigate any other matter contained in the audio recording



4. Recommend sanctions to persons found culpable where appropriate



5. Make recommendations for reforms where necessary



6. Make such other recommendations and consequential orders as the committee may deem appropriate.



“Right Honourable Speaker, I hereby submit for your kind consideration,” the lawmaker concluded.



In response, the Speaker asked if there were any comments from members of the house since they had responded “I don’t know if you still have further comments if not I concede and direct that a special committee be established to investigate this matter.”



Mr. Bagbin said the Committee must go beyond defence and interior.



“We need some of you who are good in IT and other areas to submit your talents and skills to the Committee for this work to be done,” he added.



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:



