Tekpetey Foundation donates to Agona Nkum community

Regional News of Thursday, 30 December 2021

Source: GNA

The Bernard Tekpetey Foundation has donated food items including rice, cooking oil, soft drinks, tomato paste, sardines, designed cups, and toiletries to over 400 aged, widows, orphans, and needy at Agona Nkum.



Mr Bernard Tekpetey, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of the foundation described the presentation as a philanthropic gesture to support the people who need assistance.



Mr Tekpetey who plays for FC Ludogorets in the Bulgarian Football League said the donation was also to ensure that the needy in society were supported to enjoy the Christmas festive period.



Nana Nyakum Otua the Chief of Agona Nkum commended the Tekpetey Foundation for the support saying, “We are forever grateful to the foundation for not only coming to their aid when they needed most but also challenging other institutions to put the welfare of aged, widows, and orphans as their top priorities”.