You are here: HomeNews2022 05 31Article 1550249

Regional News of Tuesday, 31 May 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Teenagers in leaked sex video flogged at Wa Naa’s Palace

« Prev

Next »

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

It is alleged that the lady in question uploaded the sex video on social media It is alleged that the lady in question uploaded the sex video on social media

Two teenage lovers – a tricycle driver and a ticket seller at the Wa Central Market in the Upper West Region – have received 20 lashes each after their sex tape leaked on Social media.

The teenagers were flogged after the Overlord of the Waala Traditional Area, Wa-Naa Fuseini Seidu Pelpuo IV ordered their caning by some youth in Wa.

It is alleged that the lady in question uploaded the sex video on social media on Sunday, May 29, 2022.

The two were therefore lashed as their action was against the customs and tradition of the Waala Traditional Area.

Initially, the two lovers were supposed to take 100 canes each but it was reduced to 20.

The Waala Traditional Area constituted a by-law in late 2021, banning such practices after it was observed that leaked sex tapes were on the surge amongst the youth in the Wa municipality.

The Overlord of the Waala Traditional Area has warned that anyone who leaks their sex tape or nude photos will face the Bye-laws of the Traditional Area.

You can also watch on the latest episode of People&Places on GhanaWeb TV here:

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has 1 comment(s), give your comment

Sportsleading sports icon

Black Stars will play Madagascar on Wednesday

LIVESTREAMING: Black Stars hold last training ahead of Madagascar match

Businessleading business icon

Deputy Ranking Member of Parliament's Finance Committee, Isaac Adongo

'We are doomed' – Adongo on cabinet’s price control consideration

Entertainmentleading entertainment icon

Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie

High Court orders Sarkodie to appear in court

Africaleading africa news icon

The three were arrested by an INTERPOL-led operation

INTERPOL arrests three Nigerians for defrauding multinational oil companies in Asia, Middle East

Opinionsleading opinion icon

Kennedy Agyapong

Maurice Ampaw, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong may be impatient, but he's honesty personified