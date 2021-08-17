Teenager who pulled machete on teacher jailed 3 years

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 17 August 2021

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The Odumase Krobo District Court in the Eastern Region has jailed the teenager who stormed Kodjonya Millennium Presbyterian Junior High School with a machete to 3 years imprisonment.



The convict, Kwaku Robert, was convicted on his own plea of guilty.



Meanwhile, the school which was temporarily shut down has been reopened.



Kodjonya Millennium Presbyterian Junior High School was temporarily closed down after a cutlass-wielding convict stormed the school in an attempt to hack a teacher.



The teachers in the school boycotted teaching since the incident occurred on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, in solidarity with the teacher whose life was threatened.



Kasapa News has gathered that the teacher undertaking his National service rebuked a form one Junior High School student in his class over misconduct.



The student who had signed a bond of good behaviour with three others for previous misconduct informed his brother Robert Kwaku the convict that the teacher scolded him.



The convict then stormed into the class while the teacher was teaching without permission. He went straight to sit beside his junior brother gazing at the teacher.



The teacher asked him to go out but he refused, forcing the teacher to walk out of the classroom. The convict also stormed out of the classroom and went to pull a machete from his house.



Fortunately, the teacher had stepped out of the school when he returned with the machete dangerously searching to attack him.



The teachers abruptly closed down the school indefinitely and left for their homes.



The Parent-Teacher Association, School Management Committee, and the chiefs and elders in the community together with police mounted pressure on the parents of the suspect to produce him to the police which they acquiesced.



Kasapa News has gathered that this is not the first time such an incident has happened in the school.



Some teachers have been assaulted and threatened in previous incidents in which the Ghana Education Service intervened to avert boycott of academic work by teachers



The PTA Chairman of the school Joseph Tetteh Wayo told Kasapa News threats on the lives of teachers are becoming one too many due to indiscipline in the community.