Teenage ‘preacher’ jailed 7 years for defilement

General News of Saturday, 19 March 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

A Cape Court Circuit ‘1’on Friday, March 18, 2022, has sentenced a 19-year-old Prophet to seven years imprisonment, for defiling a 13-year-old girl Junior High School pupil at Assin Breku, in the Assin North District of the Central Region.



The convict, Gideon Adarkwa, a prophet at True Faith Church, pleaded guilty to the charge of defilement contrary to section 101(2) of the criminal offences Act 1960 (Act 29).



The Prosecutor, Chief Inspector Gilbert Ayongo told the court that on Monday, February 14, 2022, which was Valentines day, the victim requested money from her mother to buy textbooks but the mother could not afford it.



The victim thus became angry at her mother and left home in her uniform to sit behind an uncompleted building near the convict’s house.



The prosecution added that, the convict, after spotting the victim approached her and lured her into his bedroom and locked her inside.



He then went out for a while and returned through the window to his bedroom and proceeded to forcibly have sexual intercourse with the victim.



Subsequently, the convict is said to have pushed the victim out of the room and thrown away her school bag.



The victim who was limping while crying informed her mother about her ordeal.



A report was formerly made to the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) in Assin Fosu, and the convict was subsequently arrested.



Caution



The Judicial Police Officer who doubles as the MTTD Commander for Assin Fosu Divison, ASP Kwabena Oduro Boaten, used the opportunity to warn young men to desist from defilement to avoid finding themselves in trouble.



He was worried about the high trend of defilement cases in the municipality with five cases already recorded between January and March 2022, out of which four of the perpetrators have been convicted while one is pending at the court.