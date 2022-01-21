Teenage girls prioritizing ‘Kpodziemo’ over education is not an achievement – La Leshie Mantse

General News of Friday, 21 January 2022

The newly-enstooled La Leshie Mantse in the Ladadekotopon Municipality, Accra, Nii Tettey Ofro Osro I, has said it is not an achievement for teenage girls of school-going age in his community to prioritize baby naming ceremonies popularly called ‘Kpodziemo’ Ga over their education.



He has therefore called on girls of school-going age in the La community to stay focused on their studies and stay away from early sex to avoid teenage pregnancies.



Speaking at a donation ceremony at the La Dade-Kotopon Municipal Education Office in Accra on Thursday, 20 January 2021, Nii Tetteh Ofro Osro I, noted that parents have a role to play in ensuring the girl-child in La stays in school.



“Education will keep our girls from prioritizing early child-bearing and Kpodziemo, over their studies to attain greater heights in order, to contribute their quota to the development of our community in the future.



“My dear young girl, Kpodziemo for a teenager, is not an achievement. Do not stop yourselves from becoming what you can become tomorrow,” the traditional ruler said.



The Chief further pledged his support to ensure the growth of education in the La community.



“I, therefore, pledge my support to ensure the growth of education in our community. My doors are wide open to receive your concerns and suggestions on how best we can move education forward and keep our children especially our girl-child in school.”



The Chief donated 3,000 exercise books and pens to the La Dade-Kotopon Municipal Education Office.



The donation forms part of the La-leshie Mantse initiative to support the growth of education in the La Dadekotopon Municipality.



The La Dade-Kotopon Municipal Director of Education, Madam Habiba Kotomah, who received the items on behalf of the Municipality commended the chief for the gesture.



‘Kpodziemo’ is a ceremony by the GaDangme to place an infant in the family.



It is held on the eighth day following the birth of a child.



In recent years, teenage pregnancy has become prevalent with ‘Kpodziemo’ being considered a fashion among girls in the Ga community.