Technical and vocational training holds the key to national development – Dr Kofi Amoah

General News of Tuesday, 8 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The CEO of Progeny Ventures, Dr Kofi Amoah, has made a clarion call on policymakers in Ghana and Africa to prioritize technical and vocational education if the dream to industrialize and develop the continent is going to be realized.

Dr Amoah opined that with Ghana and Africa’s overwhelming vibrant population who are desperate for jobs to turn their fortunes around, it was important to recognize the pivotal role that technical and vocational education plays in shaping our future.



He said, “Firstly, technical and vocational education equips individuals with practical skills and knowledge that are directly applicable to the needs of industries and the job market. It provides a solid foundation for specialized careers, such as engineering, manufacturing, agriculture, healthcare, and information technology. By nurturing technical expertise, we empower our youth to become the driving force behind our nation's industrialization and put meaning behind the call for jobs as critical for progress in society.



Secondly, technical and vocational education fosters entrepreneurship and self -reliance. It nurtures a culture of innovation and creativity, encouraging students to think critically and solve real world problems. In a rapidly evolving global economy, the ability to adapt and innovate is critical. By embracing technical education, we empower individuals to create their enterprises, generate employment opportunities, and contribute to the economic growth of our nation.



Thirdly, technical and vocational education bridges the gap between theory and practice. It emphasizes experiential learning, allowing students to gain hands-on experience through internships, apprenticeships, and practical training. This practical exposure not only enhances their skills and knowledge but also instills in them a sense of responsibility, discipline, and work ethic. These qualities are invaluable in the professional world.”



Dr Amoah made these remarks while speaking as a special Guest of honour at this year’s Ghana Technical Universities Eminence Awards held on Saturday, August 5.

For many years, persons who enrol in technical and vocational training are erroneously tagged as not smart or intelligent enough.



That false impression is being challenged by the demand for skilled labour skyrocketing with each passing year.



While there is a lot of encouragement for the youth to embrace technical and vocational training, Dr Amoah is passionately appealing for appropriate steps to be taken by the government and other relevant stakeholders to exact the full benefit of technical and vocational training.



“However, the benefits of technical and vocational education can only be fully realized through collaboration and synergy. It is the collective responsibility of the government, educational institutions, industries, and society at large to create an ecosystem that nurtures technical education. We must invest in state-of-the-art infrastructure, update curricula to align with industry needs, enhance teacher training programs, and establish strong partnerships between academia and industry. By working together, we can build a robust technical education system that empowers our youth and propels our nation towards industrialization and economic prosperity.”