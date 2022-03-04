Techiman police arrest 3 suspected robbers

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 4 March 2022

Source: ghanaiantimes.com.gh

The Police in Techiman in the Bono East Region yesterday arrested three suspects believed to be involved in robbery cases in the area.



Prosper Kwame Boaho, 25, Kobina, Domanie, 47, private security personnel, and Dzahile Kofi Delali Anoumou, a cashew dealer, were arrested by the police night patrol team.



The Bono East Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Amponsah Bosie Dankwa confirmed the story to journalists, in Techiman.



ASP Dankwa said the police retrieved a pump-action gun with 22 live BB cartridges and a locally manufactured single barrel gun with 7 BB cartridges from the suspects.



The Police PRO said the police was investigating the case and cautioned that

the criminals would be arrested and prosecuted.