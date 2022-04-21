Techiman Traditional Council bans use of tricycles over rampant theft

Regional News of Thursday, 21 April 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Chiefs and Elders of the Techiman Traditional Council together with the Police have banned the use of tricycles in the area beyond 10 pm.



This is part of the measures put in place to fight crime which is on the high in that part of Ghana.



The decision to ban the use of motorcycles after 10 pm authorities say is backed by statistics available to them.



Speaking to Accra-based Joy News in an interview, Evans Eagan who is the Registrar for the Techiman Traditional Council said the move will help minimize the crime rate across the Municipality, especially at night.



“In one of our security meetings, it got to light that there has been increasing in pragia theft and people who patronize pragia are mostly being attacked while onboard this tricycle. In order to curb this menace in the Techiman traditional area, Nananom decided that we should restrict their operations. The standing committee which is the highest decision-making body of the Traditional council decided that the pragia will not be made to operate after 10 pm.”



Evans Eagan indicated that the focus of the ban is to protect the riders who have been under attack by criminals for some time now and the passengers and therefore urged all stakeholders to comply with the directive.



Meanwhile, some ridders have complained bitterly about how the new directive is going to affect their business as they usually make enough cash working at night.