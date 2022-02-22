Techiman South constituents receive massive support from MP

Regional News of Tuesday, 22 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Member of Parliament for Techiman South, Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah, has engaged with over 500 hairdressers and seamstresses within his constituency, presenting dryers and sewing machines to them.



The presentations were done at separate ceremonies in the Abanim, Ahenfi and Dwomor Electoral Areas.



According to the MP, this was done to support the works of these artisans, help the youth to access training opportunities and gain jobs.



This also formed part of constituency visitation and support program which he began in the month of January.



Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah also interacted with various groups within the constituency.



Also part of the groups he and his team visited included the Muslim Community in the Hansua Electoral Area where bags of cement and an undisclosed amount of money was presented to complete an ongoing school project.



The MP also visited two households that had been gutted by fire in the past week, where about 12 different families were displaced at Hausaline and Mamprusi line.



There, he donated clothes, roofing sheets and money to the families to help ease the difficulties that they find themselves in.



































