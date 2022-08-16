Techiman South NDC smoke peace pipe after FEC’s intervention

Politics of Tuesday, 16 August 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

But in a meeting today, the executives smoked a peace pipe to bring an end to their differences.



Read the full statement.



The Functional Executive Committee of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) recently became aware of some internal divisions and disagreements leading to conflict among Executives of the Techiman South Constituency and some leading party officials in the Bono East Region.



Following recent disturbances in that Constituency which were brought to the party’s attention, the party yesterday, 15th August, 2022 tasked a high-powered delegation to meet all the feuding factions with the aim of amicably resolving all disputes and fostering peace, unity and camaraderie among comrades in the Techiman South Constituency.



Present at the meeting were the National Chairman of the NDC, Hon. Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, the General Secretary, Hon. Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, the Rt. Hon. Edward Doe Adjaho, Former Speaker of Parliament, the Chairman of the Bono East NDC Parliamentary caucus and MP for Pru East, Hon. Dr. Kwabena Donkor, and the MP for Sene East, Hon. Dominic Napare. Other leading members of the NDC present at the meeting were the party’s 2020 National Campaign Chairman, Prof. Joshua Alabi, former Minister of Interior and Chief of Staff, Mr. Prosper D.K Bani, Madam Faustina Nelson, Deputy General Secretary, Hon. Barbara Serwaa Asamoah, Deputy National Organizer, Comrade Kobby Barlon and National Communication Officer, Comrade Sammy Gyamfi.



The meeting which was held at the behest of the Functional Executive Committee hosted the main feuding factions, opinion leaders, stakeholders, party elders, and selected Constituency Executives of the Techiman South Constituency, as well as some Regional Executives of the Bono East Region in a constructive dialogue aimed at brokering peace and togetherness within the party’s front in that Constituency.



After long and positive deliberations, it was found that;



1. Ethnocentric issues that emerged in the run-up to the 2020 Parliamentary primaries and the poor handling of same in the aftermath have created deep cracks among Executives as well as the rank and file of the party in that Constituency. All parties unanimously agreed that such ethnocentric commentaries and posturing did not bode well for peace and oneness in the Constituency.



2. Lack of respect for the rules and structures of the party by the feuding factions further deepened the cracks.



3. there was extreme mistrust and suspicion among Constituency party leadership, Regional Executives and other feuding parties in the Constituency.



The National Leadership of the party strongly condemned the said tribal and ethnocentric comments and advised all feuding factions to eschew and desist from such conduct in consonance with the identity of the NDC as a nationalistic congress which was founded on the values of equity, fairness and inclusiveness.



After carefully examining allegations and counter allegations of bribery and misapplication of party funds made by the feuding factions against each other, the leadership established that the said allegations were founded on hearsay and mere suspicion and fueled by detractors in the New Patriotic Party in order to destabilize our front in the Techiman South Constituency. The investigations proved that allegations against the Bono East Regional Chairman, the Techiman South Constituency Chairman, the NDC’s 2020 Parliamentary Candidate for Techiman South and the Techiman South Constituency Women Organizer to the effect that they have been compromised were false.



The national leadership of the party has placed a ban on public discussions on these matters and the circulation of audio recordings on issues pertaining to the Techiman South Constituency by executives and the rank and file of the party.



The Constituency Executives of Techiman South were admonished to work together with a united sense of purpose and accord maximum respect to the regional secretariat of the party and for party rules and regulations. In this regard, the Party’s leadership took time to painstakingly educate the feuding factions on the various structures, hierarchy of authority and roles within the party set-up. All were charged to uphold party structures and due process across all levels of the party in all their dealings henceforth.



It was unanimously resolved that anyone who breaches any of the resolutions and agreements above, including but not limited to the uttering of ethnocentric comments and unfounded allegations will be expelled from the party forthwith.



Following these discussions, the suspended Chairman for the Techiman South Constituency has voluntarily written to the Bono East Regional Executive Committee to apologize for his failure to honor their invitation to respond to a petition that was brought against him by some executives of the constituency.



Consequently, the Regional Executive Committee has in the interest of peace and party unity, lifted its earlier suspension and reinstated the Constituency Chairman effective today, 16th August, 2022.



All factions in Techiman South have smoked the peace pipe and agreed to work together in the spirit of peace and unity in the larger interest of the NDC party.



By way of consolidating these gains, the National Executive Committee has assigned a team led by Comrade Prof. Joshua Alabi to follow-up on the implementation of these resolutions and ensure that lasting peace reigns at the Techiman South Constituency.



Signed,

Comrade Johnson Asiedu Nketia

General Secretary