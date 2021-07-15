Techiman South: NDC fined GHC12,000 as court strikes out 3 out of its 4 pleadings

Politics of Thursday, 15 July 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

The National Democratic Congress(NDC) has had three of its four major applications struck out by a Wenchi High Court in a suit filed challenging the parliamentary results of the Techiman South Constituency in the 2020 polls.



The party through its lawyers filed Petitioner’s Motion on Notice for the appointment of an independent auditor and the production of original pink sheets by 2nd Respondent refused.



Motion by Petitioner for appointment of Court Expert on Handwriting also disallowed.



The court is in a good position to determine which of the 6 pink sheets is genuine.



Application for an order setting out main issue for early trial also refused. The court prefers that the matter be tried traditionally from 1st to the fifth issue.



It will therefore not be necessary to set out one issue for early trial and Motion on Notice to file and serve Supplementary Witness Statement allowed.



But the court at the hearing on Wednesday July 14, 2021 struck out all three and maintained the Notice to file and serve Supplementary Witness Statement allowed after the lawyers for respondents did not raise objections.



The trial judge Justice Frederick A.W.K Nawurah then slapped the National Democratic Congress(NDC) with a fine of GHS 12,000.00 GHS 6,000 awarded in favour of each respondent and adjourned the case to 30th of July 2021.



The NDC is challenging the election of the New Patriotic Party’s(NPP’s) Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah as Member of Parliament(NPP) for the Techiman South Constituency insisting the polls were won by its candidate Christopher Beyere Baasongti but as a result of improper collation, he lost.