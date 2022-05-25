Techiman South NDC chairman locks up party office over suspension

Politics of Wednesday, 25 May 2022

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) chairman of Techiman South constituency in the Bono East region has furiously locked up the party’s office over suspension.



The constituency chairman, Alhaji Nuhu Salu was suspended by the NDC Bono East Regional Disciplinary Committee over misconduct.



This was after some executive committee members petitioned the NDC Regional Disciplinary Committee that the conduct of their chairman is contrary to ensuring unity and cohesion of the party in the constituency.



The committee however acted on the petition and wrote a suspension letter to the chairman to stay away from the NDC for 6 months.



The suspension letter dated 20th May 2022 reads:



“The Regional Functional Executive Committee (RFEC) at a meeting of May 19, 2022 has resolved to consider the recommendation of the Disciplinary Committee which indicates that you have breached Article 47 (a) and (c) of the party’s constitution.



"Pursuant to Article 48 (8) (a) (b) and (c) of the Constitution of the National Democratic Congress, you have been suspended from the party for a period of six months effective May 20, 2022.”



However, Alhaji Nuhu Salu has despised the order and locked up the party’s office.



At a press briefing, he stated that, the NDC’s office belongs to him so he has locked it. No party executive can suspend him. He remains chairman of the NDC in Techiman South constituency.



“The office belongs to me, I’ve locked it. Whoever thinks he’s a man like me should come and open it. I’m still the chairman,” Nuhu boldly stated at the presser.



The Techiman South NDC constituency executives on the other hand have expressed worries over Nuhu Salu’s comments. They’ve however called on the party’s national executive to call him to order.