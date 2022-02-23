Techiman South MP empowers 500 youth, donates to support startups

Regional News of Wednesday, 23 February 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Member of Parliament(MP) for Techiman South Martin Agyei-Mensah Korsah, as part of efforts to ensure the sustainability of his Constituents, has offered massive support through his Constituency visitation and support program.



The move by the lawmaker who is also the Deputy Minister of Local Government and Rural Development is to ensure that especially the youth in his constituency are empowered to be self-sufficient.



The highlight of the programme this year is the recent donation of sewing machines and dryers to seamstresses and hairdressers in the constituency.



In all 500 hairdressers and seamstresses received dryers and sewing machines at separate ceremonies in the Abanim, Ahenfi and Dwomor Electoral Areas to support their work.



Apart from empowering the youth, the Member of Parliament used the opportunity to visit two households that were gutted by fire.



Upon his visit, he donated clothes, roofing sheets and money to the families to help ease the difficulties that they find themselves in.