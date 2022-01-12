Techiman North MP cuts sod for health facility at Aworano

Regional News of Wednesday, 12 January 2022

Source: Issah Nabila Salifu, Contributor

Member of Parliament for Techiman North constituency, Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare, has broken ground to construct a modern health facility for residents of Aworano in the Techiman North District of Bono East Region.



The initiative is to fulfill her campaign promise before the 2020 general elections for the Aworano community which is one of several others in the region lacking health facilities despite a rapid population increase.



The first-time MP and former minister for Tourism, Arts, and Culture Lawyer Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare in the company of her constituency party executives, was joyfully welcomed by the chief and people of Aworano, Nana Akumfi Frimpong for a groundbreaking ceremony to officially commence the CHPS compound project.



The facility which comprises two consulting rooms, an outpatient department (OPD), a Laboratory, a delivery room, and an award, will provide residents easy access to primary healthcare thereby solving the challenge of long travels through the dusty and bumpy roads to the capital, Techiman for healthcare.



Addressing residents during the sod-cutting ceremony on Friday, January 7, 2022, Lawyer Adjare assured constituents of her commitment to offering exceptional service within her means to raise their living standards by responding to their needs brought before her.



She also promised to ensure the provision of a police post to address security concerns as raised by the chief for her intervention.



Speaking to the media, the honorable member of parliament expressed her optimism that the project would be completed in less than the stipulated time of 24 months if she received support from the Ministry of Health, non-governmental organizations (NGOs), and other partners.



"from my strength through God's help I should be able to do this in 24 months but as I indicated, I have indicated to the ministry of health for support, some NGO's and friends. if they come in handy, I am sure we should be able to do this in less than 24 months. Aworano is densely populated there is no health facility so is a real need for the people here", she stressed.



Nana Akumfi Frimpong the chief of Aworano commended the MP on her intervention while lamenting the lack of access to healthcare as a big challenge for them over the years.



"Today is a happy day for the people of Aworano because, through our MP, our dream has become a reality. we will support her and we pray that God strengthens and inspire her to completion. we have also requested her to give us a police station and address the situation of our bad roads which she promised to tackle after this project is done in 24 months, we are grateful to her", the chief stated



The Techiman North District has for now only 7 health facilities with the yet-to-be-constructed CHPS compound at Aworano being the 8th. Although a hospital would have been much preferred given the size and population of the area, this intervention as seen on the artistic sketch would come as a great relief for the health needs of residents, especially pregnant women.