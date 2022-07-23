Techiman North District Assembly gets new presiding member

Regional News of Saturday, 23 July 2022

Source: Nana Kwadwo Adu, Contributor

Assembly Member for Offuman Dampaaso Electoral Area, Paul Gyamfi, was on Thursday, July 21, 2022 elected as the presiding member of Techiman North District Assembly.



Mr Paul Gyamfi polled 26 votes out of 35 valid votes cast, representing 70.2% while his main contender, Richard Yeboah, an Assembly Member for Krobo Acheaw Electoral Area garnered 9 votes representing 26.8%.



The election was supervised by Grace Sena Adzah, the Techiman North Constituency Electoral Officer.



Out of the 37-member Assembly, 35 were present to cast their ballot, with two members absent.



Paul Gyamfi was then sworn into office by the His Worship Mr. Kwadwo Frimpong Manso, a district magistrate court judge at Tuobodom.



In his acceptance speech, Paul Gyamfi thanked the assembly members for the confidence they had reposed in him and urged them to demonstrate unity, work as a team to help address the challenges in the district.



He said the proposed construction of a befitting assembly block, and maintenance of roads were some of the priorities of the assembly which needed urgent attention.



“There is the need for us all to ensure an all-inclusive support and supervision, active involvement in decision making and hard work in the interest of our district,” he stated.



He pledged to co-operate with each other irrespective of political affiliations, and admonished the assembly members to criticise constructively as well as avoid tendencies that could impede the developmental process.



He advised the assembly members to team up with their various unit committees, traditional rulers and other key major players and initiate development projects so that they could get support from the assembly and non-governmental organisations.



The newly elected presiding member underlined the need for the assembly members to promote environmental cleanliness, and help curtail illegal logging and sand winning, which destroyed natural resources.



Speaking in an interview with Asta Fm's Nana Kwadwo Adu, the Techiman North District Chief Executive, Everson Addo-Donkor expressed gratitude to Nananom, the Assembly Members and workers as well as party members for their collaboration and support.



Mr Everson repeated his resolve to collaborate with the Asembly Members adding that he is hopeful of doing everything humanly possible to ensure the success and development of the district.