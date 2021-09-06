Techiman Dabehene charges traders to stop selling vegetables on bare ground

Regional News of Monday, 6 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Chief of Kenten and the Dabehene of the Techiman Traditional of the Techiman Traditional Area, Nana Boasiako Antwi, has advised vegetable sellers in the Techiman Market to desist from spreading out their vegetables on the bare ground.



Expressing his disappointment with the poor attitude of the traders during a clean-up exercise last Saturday, the Dabehene summoned that those selling, especially cabbage and carrot, to appear before the traditional council, reports the Daily Graphic.



The report added that during the clean-up exercise, it was also observed that vegetables were displayed in the mud with flies and all sorts of harmful insects hovering over them.



“We cannot buy from such a filthy area and the Techiman Traditional Council will continue to work with stakeholders to keep the market clean and save the people from cholera and other diseases associated with contaminated water and filth,” he said.



He also explained that the fact that that market is one that serves many communities, there is the need for them to be served the healthiest products and in the healthiest environments.



It was also disclosed that this has become a daily practice at the Techiman Market, where the traders ignore the warnings of the market queen, Madam Mary Takyiwaa.



“I have done what I can but they are not heeding to my advice because they think that nobody has given them any seed money to trade. You can, therefore, arrest those who are selling in filth or seize their goods to serve as a lesson for others,” she is reported to have said to the paper.