Tears of joy as graduate receives over 50 job offers after advertising his joblessness on placard

A young man who went viral after photos of him standing by a roadside and balancing a placard that had his peculiar challenge with joblessness inscribed on it, has shared some good news.



According to Isaac Kwame Addae, a graduate of the University of Ghana where he read Bsc Marine Science, he has so far received over 50 offers for employment although he is yet to accept any.



Speaking to Serwaa Amihere on GH Today on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, the young man explained that he has had countless offers in different fields but he is yet to secure any.



“I can’t really tell the number but they are more than 50 and then individuals as well, want me to join them in aquaculture since I have a little experience there. A lot of people want me to enter the business aspect and some are also offering me the job that they will work on it for me but I don’t have the feedback yet so I can’t confidently hit my chest and say I have a job now,” he said.



Regardless, he is still looking for more opportunities for work, adding that “as long as it puts food on the table,” he is ready to adapt.



