Tears flow at one-week memorial for woman killed in Jamestown robbery

Regional News of Monday, 28 June 2021

Source: 3news.com

There was weeping and wailing at the residence of 40-year-old Joyce Amankwah who was killed when robbers shot into her store two weeks ago at Adedenkpo, a suburb of James Town.



Family, sympathisers, and well-wishers say they are yet to recover from the incident.



The family last two weeks flee the community 24 hours after the incident out of fear for their lives following the incident.



Joyce Amankwah and a police constable on escort duty were killed when armed men attacked a bullion van in the area.



The family has set July 24 to send home the deceased. It follows the release of the body to them by police after the June 14 bloody incident at Adedenkpo in Accra.



At an event to mark the commemoration of her death, the relatives appealed to the police to fast–track investigations to bring the perpetrators to book.