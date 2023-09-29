Team up with grassroots champ Ken Agyapong to win 2024 – Vim Lady to Alan

General News of Friday, 29 September 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Media Personality Afia Pokua known popularly as Vim Lady, has called on leader of the Movement for Change Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen to join forces with businessman Kennedy Agyapong.



She believes that he will make the necessary impact if he has the backing of Kennedy Agyapong who has love on the streets.



“The NPP is aware Alan’s move will affect them adversely. The advice I can give Alan is that you’ll make a greater impact and get more than 2 million votes if you join forces with someone like Kennedy Agyapong.



"Even Bawumia cannot deny the grassroots support of Kennedy Agyapong. Bawumia cannot deny that. These two days Alan left the NPP, the party hasn’t been sleeping.



"There are calls on him to rescind his decision but Alan says he won’t agree. NPP has sent a delegation to Alan but he says he won’t agree,” she said.



To her, it was imperative for the leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to be proactive when Alan Kyerematen decided to withdraw from the race so his challenges were addressed to prevent his exit from the political party.