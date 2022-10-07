Teaching is to demonstrate selflessness - 2022 National Best Teacher

General News of Friday, 7 October 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The 2022 National Best Teacher, Stella Gyimaah Larbi, says she is intentional and strategic as a basic school teacher in order to achieve success.



She said some comments following her award suggesting that an English teacher does not qualify to win a “best teacher award” are unfortunate.



Speaking to GBC News, Mrs. Larbi said she sets clear goals and is innovative with her lessons to assist her pupils to grasp the foundation of the English language.



She urged her fellow teachers to be committed and show selflessness in a profession she described as difficult yet fulfilling.



Mrs. Larbi appealed to stakeholders to attach urgency to the logistics teachers are required to teach, especially in outlandish communities.