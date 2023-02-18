Teaching is not just a job but a calling – Prof. G.K.T Oduro

General News of Saturday, 18 February 2023

Source: atlfmnews.com

A Professor in Educational Leadership at the Institute for Educational Planning and Administration, a UNESCO Category II Centre of Excellence at the University of Cape Coast (UCC), Prof George K. T. Oduro says teaching is not just a job but a calling from God.



According to him, approaching teaching as a call helps one to serve as an exemplary role model and mentor who is ever ready to support and inspire learners.



He said that real teaching offers an opportunity for the one being taught to learn adding that, teachings should focus on learning.



He said “students are taught to pass an examination. When they are put in a context where they have to transfer that knowledge into practice, they find themselves wanting. Which simply means that learning has not taken place. So, if you aim at learning, you will never miss teaching. Whether it is face to-face, teacher teaching you or yourself teaching yourself, or peer teaching, you will never miss it” he said.



Speaking in an exclusive interview on the ATLANTIC WAVE, he urged all teachers to go the extra mile in teaching to make the classroom lovely for learners to feel loved.



He notes that teachers ought to make the classroom democratic, non-threatening, and friendly.



“And they shouldn’t forget that there is benefit in sacrificing and making your learners learn. It’s only when you retire and you are moving around and you meet your past students that you realize the benefits of creating a loving situation in the classroom” he continued.



On her part, Vice Dean of the School of Educational Development and Outreach at IEPA, UCC, Prof Rosemary Seiwah Bosu indicated that teachers should keep loving teaching and learning as much as make school a place of unearthing the potential of learners.



“They should keep on loving teaching and loving learning as much as making the school a place of discovery, a place of fun so that learners would want to go to school; they would be eager to go to school.



He also said parents as well should also promote the love for learning in their wards.