Teachers to petition international bodies against One teacher, One laptop initiative

General News of Friday, 11 February 2022

Source: theheraldghana.com

The All Teachers Alliance has served notice to petition international organizations to ensure that labour disrespect of teachers is stopped in Ghana.



They said in a statement that their attention had been drawn to a letter emanating from the Ghana Education Service (GES) referenced GES/HQ/SDTU/11/22 inviting teachers to ICT training.



According to them, the GES said the invitation is within the one teacher, one laptop initiative.



“The letter is opining that per the initiative every teacher is to undergo some basic ICT training to help them use the various e-learning resources that have been made available on the laptops. KA Technologies according to GES is mandated to carry out the training which will be done online (online workshop) for teachers. According to GES, the online workshop will attract CPD points, certification and assessment.



“We in the All Teachers Alliance Ghana (ATAG) find this invitation to be preposterous, machiavellian and uncalled for as our employer is bent to subject teachers to ridicule, labour rape and unsubstantiated actions,” their statement said.



Therefore, they added “We will petition the President of Ghana and other international organizations on this matter and ensure that labour disrespect of teachers discontinues in this country"