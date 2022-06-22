Teachers threaten to strike over rising cost of living

Regional News of Wednesday, 22 June 2022

Source: Mumuni Yirifa Yunus

The National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) has threatened to embark on strike on 5th July if the government fails to pay its members Cost of Living Allowance (COLA) by the end of June.



NAGRAT says the rising cost of fuel, goods and services and the introduction of new taxes have worsened the living conditions of its members, hence the need for an allowance to cushion them since salaries have remained the same.



"It is a trite knowledge that the cost of living in Ghana today is rising with the speed of light, which has affected and continues to affect the livelihood of our members who are sacrificing to build this nation", the Northern Regional Chairman of NAGRAT, Abdulai Seidu Gong told journalists in Tamale on Wednesday, 22nd June.



"Prices of fuel, goods, and services continue to rise by the day, the introduction of new taxes has worsened the already bad situation, yet the teacher's salary remains the same. Between January and now, fuel prices have increased by over 50 per cent. The teacher today is virtually living on 'life support'," he explained.



At this year's May Day Celebration, the National Vice President of NAGRAT, Jacob Anaba, appealed to the government to grant a Cost of Living Allowance (COLA) of at least 20 per cent to all public service workers.



The Northern Regional Chairman of NAGRAT noted that in the face of the challenging economic conditions, the teacher union is insisting on the 20 per cent COLA for its members.



He said its members could no longer bear the pain, hence the decision to lay down their tools if the government failed to grant them their demands.



"At the end of June, if we [don't hear] anything from the government, national leadership (of NAGRAT) will declare strike on 5th July," Mr Seidu Gong threatened.