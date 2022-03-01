Teachers demand that govt institutes a cost of living allowance for them

General News of Tuesday, 1 March 2022

Source: 3news.com

Four teacher unions have demanded that the government institutes a Cost of Living Allowance (COLA) for all teachers in Ghana.



They said the COLA will supplement their salaries and also pull them out of the economic woods in which they find themselves, currently.



The unions are the Ghana National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), Coalition of Concerned Teachers, Ghana (CCT-Ghana) and the Teachers & Educational Workers’ Union (TEWU).



A statement they issued on Monday Febraury 28 said “In recent times, Ghanaians have been experiencing incessant fuel increases, normally without advance notice; electricity is having its equal share of astronomical increases, while prices of foodstuffs and other consumables keep sky-rocketing, all to the detriment of a helpless and hapless citizenry.



“The Teacher Unions recognize the economic challenges facing our members (teachers), like all other public sector workers. Despite the fact that their take home pay does not really take them home, they continue to give of their best to Ghanaian children, and we salute them for that!”



Below is their full statement…



THE MINISTER MINISTRY OF EMPLOYMENT AND LABOUR RELATIONS ACCRA



IN THE FACE OF THE RAGING ECONOMIC PROBLEMS IN THE COUNTRY: TEACHER UNIONS CALL FOR COST OF LIVING ALLOWANCE (COLA) FOR TEACHERS AND EDUCATIONAL WORKERS



In recent times, Ghanaians have been experiencing incessant fuel increases, normally without advance notice; electricity is having its equal share of astronomical increases, while prices of foodstuffs and other consumables keep sky-rocketing, all to the detriment of a helpless and hapless citizenry.



The Teacher Unions recognize the economic challenges facing our members (teachers), like all other public sector workers. Despite the fact that their take home pay does not really take them home, they continue to give of their best to Ghanaian children, and we salute them for that!



We go further, hereby to demand that Government institutes a Cost of Living Allowance – COLA for them, to supplement their salaries, to pull them out of the economic woods in which they find themselves, currently.



We hope government and all who matter, would listen to us, for the good of us all!



THOMAS T. MUSAH GENERAL SECRETARY – GNAT



ERIC AGBE-CARBONU PRESIDENT. NAGRAT



KING ALI A WUDU PRESIDENT. CCT-GH



MARK DANKYIRA KORANKYE, GENERAL SECRETARY, TEWU



DATED: 24TH FEBRUARY. 2022



Cc



The Minister, Ministry of Finance, Accra. The CEO, Fair Wages and Salaries Commission, Accra.



