Teachers cry over February salary delay

General News of Tuesday, 1 March 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Some teacher unions, the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) and the Coalition of Concerned Teachers (CCT) are livid over the delay in the payment of their February 2022 salary.



NAGRAT president Angel Carbonu confirmed to journalists at a press conference that they were yet to receive their February salary.



Per the government’s payment calendar, public servants were to have been paid on the 25th of February.



Mr. Carbonu said: “We would have expected that even without prompting from the leadership of the various workers’ unions, the government itself would have initiated some great news to lessen the effect of this economic hardship on the Ghanaian worker, especially when there have not been any upward adjustments.”



The salary delay comes days after Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin warned: “If something is not done within the next three months, the government may not be able to pay salaries.”