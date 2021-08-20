Teachers can’t continue to tighten their belts whilst politicians have potbellies – Prof Gyampo

General News of Friday, 20 August 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

The University of Ghana Branch Secretary of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG), Prof. Ransford Edward Yaw Gyampo says teachers have been cheated for too long and it is a discomfort he wants an end to.



According to him he wants Ghana’s constitution to recognize the hard work of teachers just as "Article 71 benefits politicians."



“They [politicians] look good and turn around to tell us [teachers] to tighten our belts whilst they are eating to get potbellies," he said in an interview with NEAT FM’s morning show 'Ghana Montie'.



Prof. Ransford Gyampo who was discussing issues concerning teachers also wants Ghana’s constitution to be revised to at least benefit all.



“The politicians know themselves that the article 71 makes them unpopular. They will not know peace so long as that discrimination persists," he insisted.



Listen to the interview below







