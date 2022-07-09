Teachers’ Strike: Government to continue engagement of teacher unions on July 12

General News of Saturday, 9 July 2022

Source: GNA

The Government, represented by the Ministers of Employment and Labour Relations, Finance, Education and National Security will reengage teacher unions on Tuesday, July 12, 2022.



A press release signed by Mr Ignatius Baffour Awuah, Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, after a meeting with the Unions on Friday, July 08, 2022, in Accra to address their concerns, said.



The government entreated the teacher unions to return to the classroom while it addressed their concerns.



The statement added that the government would continue to engage the unions to find a lasting solution.



On Monday, July 04, 2022, four teacher unions - the Ghana National Association of Teachers, National Association of Graduate Teachers, Coalition of Concerned Teachers and Teachers and Educational Workers Union - declared an indefinite strike over the government’s failure to pay them a 20 per cent Cost of Living Allowance.



The unions said the demand was to cushion teachers in the wake of high inflation and increases in price of goods and services with the attendant high cost of living.



