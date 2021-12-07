Teachers Alliance to demonstrate against GES over One Teacher One laptop deductions

General News of Tuesday, 7 December 2021

Source: 3news.com

The All Teachers Alliance Ghana has served notice to demonstrate against the Ghana Education Service (GES) following the deductions for the One Teacher One Laptop initiative.



The protest is scheduled to take place on December 15.



The group had earlier said it has come to their attention that despite court action they instituted, teachers’ money had been deducted without recourse to court proceedings for the One Teacher One Laptop initiative.



According to them, this has come as a shock to them since the original hearing of the interlocutory injunction filed on the 10th of November, 2021 on the stay of distribution and deduction had been rescheduled for hearing on the 14th December, 2021.



“Many teachers are not happy about this development and have raised genuine concerns about the manner in which GES has authorized the deduction of the laptops’ fee from their November professional development allowance.



“What’s more worrying is that, the majority of teachers especially basic school teachers are yet to receive the laptops. The question now beckons how teachers could be deducted before providing them with laptops?” a statement they issued said.