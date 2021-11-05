You are here: HomeNews2021 11 05Article 1395157

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 5 November 2021

Disclaimer

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Teacher who allegedly sodomized 18 pupils gets bail, to undergo psychiatric evaluation

« Prev

Next »

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

The accused pleased not guilty to all charges The accused pleased not guilty to all charges

The Tamale circuit court has granted a ¢20,000 bail to a Social Studies teacher of Kulpi Junior High school, Natomah Yamousah Otabel standing trial for sodomy.

The 30-year old teacher is standing trial for allegedly sodomizing 18 of his pupils.

The presiding judge, His Lordship Alexander Oworae granting the bail indicated that the move is to allow the suspect to undergo psychiatric assessment

The case has been adjourned to December 6, 2021.

The teacher was arrested for allegedly sodomizing 18 pupils.

He has pleaded guilty to all the charges.

His plea was taken on October 14, 2021, at a High Court in Tamale, after he was discharged by a magistrate court in Salaga on Wednesday.

He was discharged by the Salaga Magistrate Court for lack of jurisdiction but was re-arrested by the police and put before the high court on the next day.

Join our Newsletter

Sports

Black Stars coach, Milovan Rajevac

Milovan Rajevac defends decision to include Philemon Baffour in Black Stars squad

Business

A tricycle operator on the streets of Accra

Aboboyaa operators call for designation of tricycle routes

Entertainment

International Ghanaian celebrities

8 Ghanaians making Ghana proud internationally

Africa

Tigrayan forces are in the town of Kemise in Amhara state,325km (200 miles) from the capital

US embassy in Ethiopia allows voluntary departure of some staff

Opinions

Majid Michel on set. Photo Credit: Kofas media

Is the Ghanaian movie industry ever going to boom again?