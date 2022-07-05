Teacher unions strike: Savannah RCC considers employing external workers

Regional News of Tuesday, 5 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Teacher unions demand 20% Cost of Living Allowance



Government fails to meet the demands of teacher unions



Teacher unions declare indefinite strike,



The Savannah Regional Minister, Saeed Muhazu Jibril, has stated that the Regional Coordinating Council will do everything to ensure the strike action declared by the four teacher unions does not affect academic activities in the area.



The Ghana National Association of Teachers, the National Association of Graduate Teachers, the Coalition of Concerned Teachers Ghana and the Teachers and Educational Workers Union have commenced a nationwide strike action effective on Monday, June 4, 2021.



The strike action has seen the withdrawal of services by teaching and non-teaching staff in all pre-tertiary institutions across the country over what the unions say is the failure of the government to pay their members a 20% Cost of Living Allowance.



Responding to a complaint by the headmistress of the Damongo Senior High School about challenges with her kitchen staff as a result of the strike, Saeed Muhazu Jibril said the RCC is willing to intervene to save the situation.



“Whatever help you want us to give to you while you are taking care of them, we can see if there is the need for us to look for some hands or some labour to help you, that is what we have to do,” the Savannah Regional Minister said at the Damongo Senior High School.



On her part, the headmistress of Damongo SHS, Aluba Mercy Ewuntomah, says preliminary measures are being put in place to manage the situation.



“The management of the school is currently at post with other volunteer teachers who are not with the unions,” Mrs. Ewuntomah is quoted by citinewsroom.com as saying.



She noted, however, that the school is challenged with feeding the students.



“My matron has just come to lodge a complaint that as for supper, they can’t do it,” she said.



Meanwhile, the Ghana Education Service has ordered all schools to remain open despite the announcement of the strike action.