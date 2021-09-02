Teacher on the run, student arrested over WASSCE malpractices

General News of Thursday, 2 September 2021

The security operatives of the West African Examination Council (WAEC) have picked up a candidate writing the West African Senior High School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) at the Dadieso Senior High School over examination malpractices.



An invigilator, who is accused of taking a photo of the Oral English paper while it was being written by the students and circulated it on social media, is also currently at large, a report by Graphic online has said.



WAEC’s Head of Public Relations unit, Agnes Teye-Cudjoe, explained that the matter has been reported to the Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Prof. Kwasi Opoku-Amakwa, even as investigations get underway.



In the meantime, the candidate, whose name has not been disclosed, has been released on bail while the teacher in question is also being sought after.