Crime & Punishment of Friday, 1 April 2022

Source: GNA

Teacher jailed 10 years for defiling student

A man behind bar | File Photo A man behind bar | File Photo

An Information Communication and Technology (ICT) teacher has been jailed for 10 years by a Cape Coast Circuit Court for defiling his 13-year-old student.

Eric George Gbevitor, 32-year-old, was found guilty of defilement by the court presided over by Mrs Dorinda Smith Arthur.

Detective Chief Inspector John Asare Bediako, prosecuting, told the court that on Saturday, December 11, 2020, Mr John Quaye, the complainant and father of the victim, returned from church at about 1830 hours and met the victim’s absence.

He said when the girl was questioned on her return, she indicated that Gbevitor lured her into his room at Abura, a suburb of Cape Coast, and had sexual intercourse with her.

She also confessed to the complainant that during the same month, Gbevitor took her to a Guest House after closing from school and had sex with her.

Chief Inspector Bediako said the Complainant filed a report at the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) in Cape Coast and a medical report was issued for the girl to be sent to the hospital.

The victim, he said, was sent to the hospital for examination and the officials confirmed a broken hymen.

On Wednesday, December 15, 2020, the convict was arrested and arraigned.

