Teacher impregnates three girls in same class at KEEA District

Regional News of Monday, 16 August 2021

Source: starrfm.com.gh

A teacher in the Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abrem (KEEA) Municipality in the Central region has impregnated three girls in the same class, according to a lecturer with the University of Cape Coast Counselling Centre, Dr. Kyeremeh Tawiah Dabone.



According to Dr. Kyeremeh, the situation is threatening the future prospects of the young girls in the municipality. He added that a formal complaint has been lodged against the teacher for appropriate sanctions to be applied against him.



He made the revelation during a seminar by the Ghana Education Service’ Counselling and Guidance Centre at Kwadaso in the Ashanti region to equip school-based counselors on the need for the counselors to offer psychosocial support to school kids.



Seven other girls have also been impregnated by their close relatives in the municipality. The situation, according to the GES, will have a serious physiological effect on the girls when schools resume full operations.



Dr. Kyeremeh said the COVID-19 restrictions exposed the children to all forms of abuse which are unusual and have led to psychological effects among the children.



Mr. Stephen Asare Brew, the Kwadaso Municipal Educational Coordinator of the Counsellor and Guidance unit of GES, also stated that these abuses have affected the children physiologically leading to suicide among some of them.



He added that the children who have been exposed to some of these abuses and are suffering psychologically need immediate counseling to rescue them.



Mr. Brew said sexual abuse by teachers is against the code of ethics of GES staff adding that GES is committed to punishing any teacher who is involved in the act.



He explained that several students who are victims of teacher-student sexual abuse fail to report to the proper authorities making it difficult to issue sanctions to the teachers.