Teacher arrested for allegedly sodomizing nine pupils

General News of Tuesday, 28 September 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A teacher at Kulpi M/A Junior High School in the East Gonja Municipality of the Savannah Region, Natomah Otabil, has been arrested by the Salaga Police for allegedly sodomizing nine pupils of the school.



Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm gathered that the suspect was arrested in the early hours of Monday September 27, following a complaint lodged by some families of the affected victims.



The teacher according to residents have been teaching in the school over the past three years.



The residents expressed shock at the incident and wondered why he engaged in the act with the pupils.



Meanwhile, the Police have commenced investigations into the matter.



The victims are expected to be transported to the Salaga government hospital for medical examination.