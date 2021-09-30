Teacher admitted sodomising school boys in Salaga – Police

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 30 September 2021

Source: 3news.com

A teacher at Kulpi M/A Junior High School in the East Gonja Municipality of the Savannah Region who is in the grips of police in Salaga for allegedly sodomizing nine pupils of the school has confessed engaging in the act, the Police have said.



The teacher, Natomah, was arrested in the early hours of Monday, September 27, following a complaint lodged by some family members of the victims.



He has been teaching in that community for the past three years.



Head of Public Affairs of the Savanna Regional Police Command Inspector Agyekum Owusu who spoke to Alfred Ocansey on the Sunrise show on 3FM Wednesday, September 29 said the teacher admitted to sodomising the schoolboys aged between 13 and 15.



“At the moment investigations are almost completed and the suspect will be arraigned before court. After the preliminary investigations we realized that the allegation levelled against the teacher, one Natomah Musah is somehow true. But we need to go and prove it in court.



“The suspect in question has admitted sodomising some of the pupils who are our witnesses. So that means he can be prosecuted.”