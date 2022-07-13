Teacher Unions walk out of negotiation meeting

General News of Wednesday, 13 July 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Four Teacher Unions walked out of an ongoing negotiation meeting with the government over their demand for Cost of Living Allowance (COLA) on Tuesday, July 12, 2022.



According to the Unions, the posture from the government side is a betrayal of trust which has informed their decision to walk out of the meeting.



“All it means is that the government side is not ready to continue with negotiation unless the teacher unions call off the strike.



“We have held all Organized Labour hostage and this is a betrayal of trust. Because the understanding we had is that Organized Labour is convinced for us to find a solution on the issue of COLA.



“Right now, we are all desirable. We think that before they even walk us out of the meeting we are walking out ourselves,” the General Secretary of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), Angel Carbonou told the media.



Teacher Unions in the country, Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), Coalition of Concerned Teachers (CCT) and Teachers and Educational Workers Union (TEWU) declared an indefinite strike Monday, July 4, 2022



However, some lower Primary schools in the Eastern and Volta regions have been closed down due to the strike action by teacher's unions in the education sector.



But, the Ghana Education Service (GES) has directed heads of senior high schools to keep schools open and students supervised despite the strike by teacher unions in the country.