Teacher Unions threaten industrial action over aptitude test results

General News of Tuesday, 8 June 2021

Source: universnewsroom.com

Three teacher unions are threatening industrial action over aptitude test results released by the Ghana Education Service.



In a statement, the teacher unions, comprising of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), and the Coalition of Concerned Teachers – Ghana, said that it was unhappy with how the GES released the results.



They do not understand why candidates who were notified of their success in the exam were later informed that they failed.



They believe that the integrity of the aptitude test they sat for had been compromised, hence, the need for GES to review the results.



The teacher unions are therefore demanding a review of the aptitude test results by Friday, June 11 to “forestall any disturbances in the industrial space”



