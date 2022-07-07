Teacher Unions strike: We won’t be bullied to call it off – Carbonu

General News of Thursday, 7 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Teacher unions demand 20% COLA



Government fails to pay COLA to teachers



Teaching and non-teaching staff in pre-tertiary institutions declare indefinite strike



President of the National Association of Teachers (NAGRAT), Angel Carbonu, has stated that striking teacher unions will not be pressured into calling off their ongoing industrial action.



According to him, the four teacher unions remain resolute in their demand for a 20% Cost-of-Living-Allowance (COLA).



He emphasized that the unions will go as far as fighting off any legal action that is brought against their indefinite strike.



“If they go to court to get an injunction, we will organize, go to court, and set that injunction aside. When you go to court ex-parte, you have not given opportunity for the judge to listen to the other group. This time, if they go to court ex-parte, we will ask our legal people the next day to go to court to set that ex-parte injunction aside,” he told Citi News.



The Ghana National Association of Teachers, the National Association of Graduate Teachers, the Coalition of Concerned Teachers Ghana and the Teachers and Educational Workers Union have commenced a nationwide strike action effective on Monday, June 4, 2021.



The strike, according to the leadership of the teacher unions, is a result of the failure of the government to meet their demand for a 20% Cost of Living Allowance.



As outlined in a release, the teacher unions say their demand for COLA has been influenced by high inflation, leading to an incessant increment in prices of fuel, goods, and services.



Meanwhile, a meeting between the striking unions, the Minister of Employment and Labour Relations and other stakeholders on Wednesday ended inconclusively.



“They indicated that they will be inviting us [soon]. We told them if they invite us, we will be there, but for now, the strike continues,” the president of NAGRAT said after the meeting.