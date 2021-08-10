Teacher Kwadwo summoned by GES over ‘professional misconduct’

General News of Tuesday, 10 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

•Teacher Kwadwo has been summoned by the GES over misconduct



•He will face the Akrofuom Directorate later today



•Teacher Kwadwo has been campaigning against bad treatment of teachers in rural areas



Ghanaian comedian and professional Teacher Michael Owusu Afriyie known widely as Teacher Kwadwo will face the Akrofuom District Education Directorate today, August 10, 2021, for an alleged act of ‘professional misconduct'.



Teacher Kwadwo has been invited by the committee to answer some questions regarding his conduct as a teacher.



A letter shared on his social media page read “you are invited to appear before the Akrofuom District Education Directorate for alleged professional misconducts".



It is unknown what professional misconduct entails but the award-winning comedian has been on a campaign on social media where he highlights major issues affecting the teaching profession.



From poor remuneration to poor classrooms, Teacher Kwadwo has been touring various parts of the country to bring to light some of the teething challenges facing the education sector.







