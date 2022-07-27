Teach girls how to read and write - Parents told

Regional News of Wednesday, 27 July 2022

Source: Albert-Gooddays Kuzor

The Foundation Vice Chancellor of the University of Energy and Natural Resources (UNER), Sunyani, Professor Esi Awuah has asked parents, guardians and society at large to teach a girl-child how to read and write.



According to her, the Ghanaian saying that, women are meant to take care of home and or family while men are given opportunities must be balanced and by so doing female must also be given equal opportunities.



She said, parents must make sure that, female children can be able to read and write at a tender age and must nature them in a very responsible manner.



Professor Esi Awuah further called for training of females in technical and engineering field. And also urged girls to learn music or have a knowledge in music and musical instruments because it will "help you along the way".



Giving an example, Prof. Awuah said her parents never took her education for granted and that has made her who she's today, she said although she was hit by challenges of life, determination and perseverance has pushed her far in life, however, parents must make education of their female wards a priority.



Prof. Awuah who's Ghana's second female Vice Chancellor, who has gone through various ranks in the country's health sector also urged society to teach girls menstrual hygiene.



This and among many advices she gave with a call on girls to protect themselves against actions and inactions that will destroy their future.



She gave the advice on Monday, July 25, 2022, at the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS), Ho when giving lecture on the topic "Harnessing the Potential of Today's Girl-child for the Future".



The lecture was Professor Margaret Gyapong's annual mentorship programme for female students and the academics, as one of the activities to mark ten years anniversary of UHAS.



Prof. Margaret who's Director of Institute of Health Research at UHAS at the event donated a sum of £20,000.00 a grant she won for one of her research works to the University aimed to pay fees for brilliant but needy female students.



The schorlaship scheme is named after her late mother, Dora Gertrude Quaye. Speaking briefly, Prof. Margaret eulogized her late mother for what she described as "her immense contribution to my education after the death of my father at age nine".



Female students from the various second circle institutions in the Ho Municipality and junior female members of the University benefited from the lecture.